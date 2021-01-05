Letter: Idaho delegation should stand with democracy, not Trump

Idaho delegation should stand with democracy, not Trump

Ulysses Grant said it best in 1861, “There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots. . .” I wonder where will the Idaho delegation align during the upcoming circus that Trump and his cronies are preparing to bring upon this country? My sincere hope is that they will follow in the footsteps of Republicans like Mitt Romney who have shown that they are patriots and will vote to uphold our democracy and the results of the free and fair election. However, based upon their past actions of subversion, cowardice, and cronyism, I’m betting that they will more likely align with the traitors who want to overthrow the election and hand the presidency over to a dictator.

This is no longer about Republicans vs Democrats, or even about soothing Trump’s fragile ego. This is about Crapo, Risch, and Simpson’s personal integrity and whether they stand for our Constitution and democratic government, or whether they stand for a strongman who only cares about himself. Even though Simpson has already demonstrated that he is loyal to Trump above the Constitution with his signature on the subversive letter supporting the anti-State’s rights Texas lawsuit, maybe he has recognized the error of his ways.