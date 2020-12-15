Letter: Idaho delegation failed oaths

Idaho delegation failed oaths

The Idaho Congressional delegation has failed to abide by their oaths to uphold and defend the US Constitution. Their silence and implicit support for the attacks on the US election process is unforgivable. Regardless of one’s political stance, the strength of the US system is in the bipartisan support for the execution and acceptance of free and fair elections regardless of the outcome. The lawsuits have been exhausted, the Trump Administration has documented this as the most secure Election in US History, there was no fraud on a large scale, and it’s now time to support our next President.

Unfortunately, our weak minded politicians are implicitly, and in the case of Mike Simpson, actively supporting an attempt to overthrow the will of the American people. The lawsuit by Texas doesn’t even pretend to do anything other than overturn the votes of millions of American citizens. The Idaho delegation is blatantly advertising that they are loyal to a man and party before they are loyal to this Country and our Constitution. Loyalty to a man is either a cult or a dictatorship, neither of which is aligned with our Democratic system and way of life. Mike Simpson’s active support of the attempt to overthrow the outcome of the election is subversion and should disqualify him from holding public office in this Country. I am offended by these corrupt politicians and their blatant disregard for the norms of our Democracy. I hope that most Americans are equally appalled what they are doing.