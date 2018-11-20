Last month’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was stark. The report outlines a fairly bleak forecast of the state of the world if carbon levels don’t drop significantly and fast.
While the report does paint a disturbing picture, it also outlines many ways you and I can help make a positive change. We don’t have to wait for the behemoth ship of the federal government to change course. Our food habits, transportation and spending choices, as well as the power of local and state leaders to enact change can lead us towards a significant shift.
Almost 100 cities and counties across the country have shown such leadership and made commitments to transition to 100 percent clean energy in the coming years. I applaud these communities for taking this step and urge our state’s counties and municipalities to also set 100 percent community-wide clean energy goals.
Idaho has enormous renewable energy potential and is primed to make this shift. Together we can ensure a healthy, more resilient world for our children and grandchildren. Let’s make our voices heard.
Kate Thorpe
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.