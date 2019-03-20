Try 3 months for $3
On Feb. 27, the League of Conservation Voters released its 2018 National Environmental Scorecard. It scores all members of the U.S. House and Senate on their voting record on conservation issues.

Are you wondering how Idaho’s delegation scored? Drum roll, please.

On a scale from 0 to 100 — with 0 being anti-conservation and 100 being a conservation champion — Rep. Mike Simpson got the highest score of the delegation at 14, while his retired colleague Rep. Raul Labrador scored the lowest at 6. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both scored 7. Pretty clear that our lawmakers can get better.

That being said, there are some recent votes to celebrate. Rep. Simpson and both Sens. Risch and Crapo voted to reauthorize funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund which funds a plethora of projects throughout Idaho — from public parks to boat ramps to trail systems and more. All three also voted for the largest public lands bill in decades which will protect millions of square miles for generations to come. Those are immensely important votes for Idaho’s environment.

A recent poll by Colorado College showed 68 percent of Idahoans consider themselves conservationists. Idaho’s delegation still has a lot of work to do to bring their votes more in line with those pro-conservation folks throughout the state. Conservation Voters for Idaho has committed to work with them to do so.

Chris Parri

Conservation Voters for Idaho

Boise

