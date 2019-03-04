I have lived and worked in Idaho since I was four years old when my parents moved to Idaho. Now I am over 70 years old, and I have witnessed lots of change in Idaho and the USA.
Now Idaho has many wolves, and people are afraid to take their animals into the mountains. The drilling for fuel is now happening in Idaho. Quality farmland in Idaho continues to be replaced by development. Large areas of land in Idaho, that people had used for sporting and recreation in the past, has been locked up by wealthy people from out-of-state. People in Idaho who have harvested wildlife for years are now being harassed by those with an agenda.
The biggest change I see today is the change in attitude and conduct by people in our country. People seem to be less tolerant and less civil. The news media is reporting rage and violence across our nation. Today, southern border security is the hot topic?
U.S. southern border agents recommend a wall. Many politicians oppose a wall. Yet many of these same lawmakers live in dwellings behind walls with security. Hypocrites? I suggest lawmakers and the news media go to our southern border. They need to experience the conditions with security agents at many different times and locations. The unbiased truth is needed now.
Eldon Betz
Nampa
