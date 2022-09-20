 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I urge you to vote for Ron Taylor for Senator

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

More than 20 years ago I recommended Ron Taylor for a fulltime position with the Wood River Fire District not only for his strong work ethic, his honesty and knowledge of his craft but because of his selfless dedication to listening and caring for others first while giving back to his community.

Organizations such as the Crisis Hotline, the Senior Connection and the Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley were just a few of the beneficiaries. Ron continued down the same path of listening and caring for others health, safety and personal struggles in our community throughout his entire career in the fire service and emergency medical services, many times ahead of his own well-being. He went on to become a true leader and educator in his field and his retirement has left a large void in our local emergency services.

Ron is very knowledgeable and understands the issues we face in Idaho and has listened to so many of you on what’s at stake and what’s most important to the hard-working people of Idaho’s 26th District, Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln Counties. I strongly urge you to vote for Ron Taylor for Senator.

People are also reading…

Bart Lassman

Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief, Retired

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tom Arkoosh will serve us with honor if elected

Letter: Tom Arkoosh will serve us with honor if elected

Letter: Arkoosh is not a career politician and has pledged to run the office in a non-partisan manner. I know Tom Arkoosh to be an attorney of the highest integrity and ability. If elected he will serve us with honor and distinction and without political favoritism.

Letter: How did a whole county get amnesia?

Letter: How did a whole county get amnesia?

Letter: In May, Jerome County voted in a candidate for Coroner in the primary who has in the past sued the City of Jerome and Jerome County to the tune of $800,000. An amount that could bankrupt some small towns.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News