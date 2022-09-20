Letter: I urge you to vote for Ron Taylor for Senator

More than 20 years ago I recommended Ron Taylor for a fulltime position with the Wood River Fire District not only for his strong work ethic, his honesty and knowledge of his craft but because of his selfless dedication to listening and caring for others first while giving back to his community.

Organizations such as the Crisis Hotline, the Senior Connection and the Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley were just a few of the beneficiaries. Ron continued down the same path of listening and caring for others health, safety and personal struggles in our community throughout his entire career in the fire service and emergency medical services, many times ahead of his own well-being. He went on to become a true leader and educator in his field and his retirement has left a large void in our local emergency services.

Ron is very knowledgeable and understands the issues we face in Idaho and has listened to so many of you on what’s at stake and what’s most important to the hard-working people of Idaho’s 26th District, Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln Counties. I strongly urge you to vote for Ron Taylor for Senator.

Bart Lassman

Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief, Retired