Letter: I urge you to support Tom Arkoosh

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, the role of an AG is to serve as counselor to state government agencies and legislatures and as a representative of the public interest. These roles include consumer protection, criminal justice and protecting vulnerable populations in addition to working with legislatures. I see nothing within those guidelines that indicates an AG should be a partisan individual who inserts his/her political agenda into the official work of that office. That is why I am urging you to support Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.

Tom Arkoosh has practiced law for many years and built his own law firm. He has been Counsel in more than 100 federal cases and is licensed to practice law in Idaho's state and federal courts and before the Supreme Court. Tom has experience in Idaho water law: he has successfully litigated before the Snake River Basin Adjudication Court.

Tom's opponent, Mr. Labrador, characterizes himself as a conservative. Based on his congressional voting record, I fear that "conservative" in this case means alliance with the extreme faction of our legislature that has politicized issues like education, human rights, voting rights and even what books you can find in the libary. By contrast, Tom Arkoosh identifies as a moderate and an independent thinker. The number of Republicans who support Tom's candidacy support this characterization. Remember the good old days when Democrat Cecil Andrus and Republican Phil Batt worked together to force the federal government to live up to the promise to remove radioactive material from Idaho? Lets put a true moderate in the AG's office so our politicians can tackle real probles like education, water, health, the economy and so much more. Please vote for Tom Arksoosh.

Mary Higdem,

Kimberly