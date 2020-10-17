Letter: I trust Paulette Jordan

I would like to use my voice to endorse one extraordinary person in particular — Paulette Jordan. Idaho native AND an indigenous person. She understands what makes our state incredible and what it will take to protect it and us. Personally, seeing her at different events or on a campaign ad unafraid to wear a mask in public makes me respect and adore her all the more. She knows how to keep a community safe and follow science. Educated, gun-owning, agriculture-understanding, strong woman who is THE right person for the job of US Senator. Paulette has been going out and meeting who she will be representing so she CAN be our voice in D.C. I trust her to put her best foot forward and fight for Idahoans!