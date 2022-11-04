Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General

I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client.

Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.

His opponent has promised to give Idaho’s most extreme lawmakers the advice they want and will trade Idaho’s best interests away for his political future. Idaho paid several million dollars of its opponents’ attorney fees in the last decade after losing in court over flawed legislation which Tom’s opponent did and still does support.

Tom is a former county prosecutor and a water law expert, with decades of experience. Idaho needs his expertise in water law to protect Idaho’s precious water. His opponent has no experience in water law and wants to “craft sensible policy with our sister states,” the same states that want to take Idaho’s water for their benefit. An inexperienced water lawyer wouldn’t understand the subtleties of that negotiation. Our sister states most definitely will. Idaho cannot afford to have its Attorney General learning on the job. The State Land Board manages almost 2.5 million acres of endowment lands. Tom will work with the timber, livestock and other land users to make those lands productive and most importantly, to keep them open for use by Idaho sportsmen and recreationists. Tom’s opponent leaves those public lands at risk of sale to private interests.

No matter how you feel about reproductive rights, all of us can agree that neither the the government nor political leaders with an agenda should intrude and the doctor patient relationship. Tom understands that. His opponent would risk women's health for his political gain.

Randall French

Boise