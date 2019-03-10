As the school bond approaches, we are cautiously hopeful that the bond will pass. We have been involved in the Dworshak PTO for years now and know that the needs of Dworshak are great, as are some of the other schools in the district.
We have been impressed by the school district's and school board’s willingness to keep us informed on this bond. The additions to the district’s website, as well as the YouTube video and the district open house are leaps and bounds more transparent than in the past. We encourage anyone who has questions to utilize the information provided and ask questions.
For all of us out there who like to be frugal with our money and spend it wisely, this is something that everyone should get behind. Instead of ripping buildings down or building brand new, the proposition is to make the facilities that are already in existence current.
Abraham Lincoln once quoted Edmund Burke saying, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” In attending all the meetings and reading up on the information, the only thing that will get us and the rest of the schools out of a bit of a mess is to pass this bond. A business cannot function without money, and whether we like it or not, the school district is a business with one of the largest investments we can make — our youth.
We hope that the community will step up to the plate and vote "Yes." Do what is best for our children and our future. Make this school district what is needs to be.
Nichole Searle and Jamie Brower
Declo
