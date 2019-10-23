{{featured_button_text}}
City council — not a job to be taken lightly. The people who run and oversee our fair city are entrusted with the health, well-being and livelihood of each of us living in its boundaries and impacting the surrounding area as well.

My great grandparents settled here on the canyon rim around 1910 near Pole Line Road, and as I have read their diaries over the years, I pause to wonder what they would think about the transition that has occurred in more than 120 years to Twin Falls. I think they would be impressed. We have maintained that small-town flavor while enhancing the community with sustaining jobs. Housing growth has offered many buyers the opportunity to own a home and retired folks the ability to stay in their homes or beautiful retired housing complexes. And most of all, it has given our children the option of staying in Twin Falls to work and raise their families without having to leave to a bigger city to find a living wage.

As the fourth in the line of my seven generations who were/are living here and have had the privilege of doing so, I strongly support Jan Rogers and Ruth Pierce for city council. I trust my growing city and my future in their capable hands.

Char Alexander

Twin Falls

