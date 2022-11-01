 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I support Mike Pohanka for District 26

Very grateful to be able to offer my support for such a great candidate for Idaho House, District 26.

Mike Pohanka is a strong supporter of his community through his involvement with first responders and as a chaplain for ISP. Not only does he have strong principles, he puts them into action. Mike is very involved and supportive of local school boards and firmly believes in doing his part to ensure our kids receive the education they deserve. A dedicated, smart problem-solver, Mike is just what District 26 needs at this time in the Idaho House of Representatives. I strongly support his election and am confident that he will serve the people of District 26 well.

Sage Dixon

Ponderay

