Letter: I support Laurie Lickley

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing this letter in support of Laurie Lickley, Senate Candidate LD 26, Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome Counties.

I understand re-districting based on population and I understand while we lost a great Representative, our loss is the gain of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome Counties. Laurie Lickley is well educated in Drug, Alcohol & Mental Health. She understands that treatment is more successful than incarceration.

Just consider the treatment centers that have started by collaboration with state, county and federal agencies. Laurie has not done this by herself but she helped blaze the trail from more jails to more treatment.

When I was a County Commissioner in Twin Falls County I served on mental health committees for the above counties and we tried to open treatment centers. I feel Laurie has accomplished more in her short tenure in the Legislature than we ever did with all of our late night meetings.

I hope Laurie's new district realizes this and return her to the Legislature where she can work for all of us.

William J. Brockman

Twin Falls

