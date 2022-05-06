 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I support Chenele Dixon and I ask you do too

Voters in the new Legislative District 24, rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas Counties have a choice on May 17th- Chenele Dixon for the Idaho House of Representative. Chenele listens to the information, reasons through potential solutions, and pulls a diverse group of people to the table to tackle challenges. Her commonsense approach and vision for the Magic Valley is just what we need in Boise. Your vote matters in this election cycle. I support her and ask you to vote Chenele Dixon on May 17.

Laurie Lickley

Jerome

