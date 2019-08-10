When I was a kid, I was told that money is not evil. It’s the love of money that’s evil. Sixty years later, I am told that guns are not evil. I wonder … Why the love of guns? An inanimate object that some would actually give up their life and die for? Would they do the same for their car? Their cell phone?
As a current gun owner, I support the 2nd Amendment. None of mine were designed around the concept of maximum killing power. John Thompson designed the "trench broom" for military use. Designed for maximum killing power of humans. Likewise, in the mid 1950s, Armalite designed the ArmaLite Rifle model 15. The infamous AR-15. Designed for maximum killing power of humans. These were military weapons for soldiers who weren’t allowed to carry them unless they had significant training. They weren’t meant to be in the hands of civilians like some sort of toy.
Some will argue that the civilian models aren’t exactly the same as the military versions. That’s like saying — take an Abrams tank, put headlights and a horn on it and you now have a civilian car. This deep love of guns, not like of guns mind you, but true love of guns is a mental issue. The result of fear and paranoia that’s instilled and grown over the years. Even from generation to generation. A fear of bogeymen that aren't even real.
I’m not saying there aren't bad guys out there. But to be waiting for them so that they can justify carrying a weapon to defend themselves? The odds of that situation happening are super, super low. It only appears high because of what we see in the movies, in the papers, on TV and on the internet. Boo!
Joe Auth
Twin Falls
