On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission will listen to public comments regarding a proposed four-story, 60-foot-tall hotel on the canyon rim between Petco and the Visitors Center.
As a licensed professional geologist with the state of Idaho and a concerned resident of Twin Falls, I oppose this proposal on several grounds. First, the plans for the proposed hotel place it within 100 feet of the canyon rim. The basalt rimrock along the canyon’s edge is riddled with vertical fractures, both large and small, and easily visible near the proposed site. These fractures widen due to freeze-thaw cycles, setting the stage for infrequent, but damaging and substantial rockfall events.
During the fifteen years I have lived here, there have been four local significant mass-wasting events along the canyon rim — several of which damaged property or infrastructure (e.g., damage to rim trail and Canyon Springs Golf Course in 2014). The widening of the canyon is an ongoing process.
Secondly, the Snake River Canyon is the signature scenic gem of our community and largely defines our sense of place. The proposed hotel would create a significant visual impediment of the natural landscape for visitors, trail users and other canyon recreationists. The location of such a gargantuan structure on the rim, and adjacent to the Perrine Bridge where visitors get their first glimpse of Twin Falls, also makes for a lousy first impression of our community.
It is imperative that, as citizens, we use our knowledge and foresight of geologic hazards along with proper land-use planning to develop our community in a responsible sustainable way. If you agree that the sheer scale and scope of this hotel are ill-suited for the proposed location, please attend this public hearing and let your voice be heard.
Shawn Willsey
Twin Falls
