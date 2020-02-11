I’m thankful for this opportunity to have a say in my education. In high school I wanted an option that would offer me a challenging course load, while also allowing time to spend with family. Fortunately, I found the perfect solution through online school at Idaho Virtual Academy.
By attending school online, I was able to personalize my education to meet my needs. Instead of feeling restricted in a brick-and-mortar classroom where everyone was taught the same way, I could tailor my educational experience to my needs. This freedom allowed me to focus on areas I wanted to learn more about and explore my passions.
I am currently fulfilling my dream of becoming an electrical engineer and with the help I received at IDVA I was fortunate to qualify for and receive a National Aerospace scholarship from NASA to continue my studies. IDVA helped to prepare me for life after high school, and I’m now enrolled at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
With the opportunities I’ve had, I am grateful that I was able to choose a school environment that was the best option for me. I urge Idaho to continue protecting school choice so that all students can have an education that works for them.
McKinley Hammond
Shelley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.