That feeling when you realize that your family is only alive because of one man's signature. A tribute to the late President George H. W. Bush.
On Nov. 29, 1990, President Bush signed the Immigration Act of 1990, amending immigration law and increasing the number of immigrants who entered into the United States every year. He understood that immigration was an economic lifeline, America's Secret Sauce. With one signature, he opened the door to tens of thousands of refugees in the 1990s from Laos, eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, South America and Africa — including Armenians fleeing genocide and war in Azerbaijan.
Among the 300,000 Armenian refugees escaping ethnic cleansing during the collapsing Soviet empire was a family of four — my family. Waiting, vetting for five years, our life at the mercy of that one man's signature. I owe these words of gratitude to that man. My family is alive and in America because of him. I avoid thinking about what would have happened to us if we could not have come to America. Twin Falls is our Ellis Island.
Unlike the administration now, American leaders used to be brave and respected — not always agreed with, but respected in the world. Leaders who lead from a place of courage represent the moral character of our nation. Cowards respond from a place of fear, insecurity and doubt of our nation's historic strength and advantage rooted in immigration. Cowards mislead us from our founding principles, closing us off, isolating our economy and distancing us from the rest of the world.
President Bush took on more in one term than any two-term president. He represents a time when the Republican Party had a party and aligned with it's great principles. I miss honorable, brave and moral American leaders like George H. W. Bush.
Liyah Babayan
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.