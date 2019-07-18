In Sunday's July 14 section of "The Big Story," there was a fantastic story about Coach Kelly Kidd of Declo. From start to finish, four pages no less, it was probably one of the best written stories I have read in the Times-News in quite some time.
Author/reporter Ben Jones wrote a very interesting piece and laid out Coach Kidd's trials and tribulations over 30 plus years of small town high school football coaching in Declo in such a compelling, story telling manner that I went back and read it again. The personal bio inset from Jones was a nice finishing touch, also.
Congratulations to Coach Kidd on his successful career and upcoming retirement and to Ben Jones for a well written piece.
Les Drake
Twin Falls
