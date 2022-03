Tanner highly recommended for seat in Idaho House

Brian Tanner is running for seat 24B in the Idaho House of Representatives. He has been my son-in-law for 13 years. In the time I have known him, he has shown himself to be honest and hard working. He is an intelligent, ethical, thinking, respectful individual, a good father and husband. He is interested in government and willing to serve the people of Idaho. I highly recommend him to the people of his district.