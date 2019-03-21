I know I’m lucky to be alive. I’ve fought cancer twice and won. But sadly, my cancer wasn’t the only thing I had to fight; I also had to battle with my insurance company for my medication. Lawmakers in Idaho are working to change that this year, but time is running out.
My original diagnosis was in 2008. After three years and many rounds of radiation, I was thrilled to be in remission. But, in 2014, the cancer was back. This time, the doctors told me the only medication that would work was oral chemotherapy — a pill. That was fine until I went to the pharmacy and was told that I would have to pay for the medicine myself, that my insurer wouldn’t cover it. I burst into tears. I had a job with the state of Idaho, and thought I had good insurance coverage.
With lots of fighting, tears, frustration, anger, help from friends and family and help from the company that makes my medication, I was able to get the cost down on me and several family members.
It’s not like this in other states. 43 states have passed laws to say that all cancer treatments should be covered the same way and with similar costs to patients. I know this first hand because I now work for a company based in Oregon. Lawmakers there have passed legislation like SB 1034 — the bill pending in Boise — and now I pay just a small co-pay each month.
I will be on oral chemo for the rest of my life. I am ashamed that my home state hasn’t fixed this. They can this year. SB 1034 just passed the Idaho State Senate. I ask the House of Representatives to do the same.
Kandie Bodrero
Jerome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.