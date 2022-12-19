Letter: I fear for the future of the Idaho Republican Party

Jim Jones,
In your recent column regarding the "soul of Idaho's Republican Party," you seem to defend Rep. Mike Simpson.
Granted, you do point out some infuriating and indefensible words he has spoken. However, given that in all the time Donald Trump has been a political presence (the last seven years or so), I have not once heard him take serious issue with some of the absolutely outrageous statements and actions that the orange clown has made.
If Simpson is the best hope for the soul of the Idaho GOP, I fear for the party's future. I'm a lifelong Republican but have been very embarrassed by the lack of character our leaders have shown.
Jeff Dunn
Jerome