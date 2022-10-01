 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I encourage you to vote for Chenele Dixon for State Representative

I have known Chenele Dixon for 20 years. Our children grew up together, and she and her husband Michael are dear friends and mentors. Chenele is a hard-working, creative, thoughtful, intelligent woman. She has a long track record as a strong leader in our community, earning the trust and respect of those with whom she has worked and served. She is honest, and she has wisdom and integrity. I believe Idaho needs Chenele in the State Legislature. I encourage you to join me in voting for Chenele Dixon for State Representative.

Brian Johns

Kimberly

