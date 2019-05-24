In the May 5 edition, I read Steven Buck's letter to this paper three total times and still couldn't figure out exactly what his point was. I think he was saying he doesn't like the political columns in the St. Louis, Missouri, newspaper.
Wow! Well, I don't like mustard. Certainly, I don't write to the local newspaper in southern Idaho about it.
Black also suggested saying good-bye to a political cartoonist. He doesn't agree with his political cartoons, so he wants to get rid of him? Dude, that's the whole point of a political cartoonist as well as the political page.
By the way, I love the new page-design coverage of major league baseball in the Times-News. I can finally see the standings without a microscope. Very cool. Good paper.
Jeff Coupe
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.