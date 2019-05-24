{{featured_button_text}}
In the May 5 edition, I read Steven Buck's letter to this paper three total times and still couldn't figure out exactly what his point was. I think he was saying he doesn't like the political columns in the St. Louis, Missouri, newspaper.

Wow! Well, I don't like mustard. Certainly, I don't write to the local newspaper in southern Idaho about it. 

Black also suggested saying good-bye to a political cartoonist. He doesn't agree with his political cartoons, so he wants to get rid of him? Dude, that's the whole point of a political cartoonist as well as the political page.

By the way, I love the new page-design coverage of major league baseball in the Times-News. I can finally see the standings without a microscope. Very cool. Good paper.

Jeff Coupe

Hailey

