Today, for the first time I can remember, I am not going to vote. It's not enough for me to cast a ballot; I must know something about the candidates or the issue on the ballot. What I did do for the first time was to make a concerted effort to learn something about the candidates for the Jerome Highway District Commissioner since this was the only contest on the ballot. I searched this newspaper, both the print and on-line editions, and I did a Google search of the candidates' names and the Jerome Highway District. There was nothing to be found.
Today we are holding an election at significant expense, and I can assume that only the friends, family and co-workers of the two men running know enough to cast a ballot. I can only hope they chose wisely.
This needs to change, and I call on the Times-News to change it. Before the next election, please contact all the candidates, even those running for minor positions, and ask a few questions of them. Why are they running? What do they see as the issues facing their department? What changes, if any, do they want to make? What background knowledge and experience will they bring to the job? Answers should be published in the print edition of the newspaper so that even those without access to the internet would have a chance to read about the candidates , but could at a minimum be accessible on-line. Merely listing the names of the candidates is not enough.
Lorna Irwin
Jerome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.