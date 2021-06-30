Letter: I could have told you that

There have been two articles in the Times-News (May 11 and June 25) about Idaho paying 3 million dollars to GS Strategy Group "to survey people about their attitudes toward the coronavirus vaccine." The results of the survey show that there are basically 3 groups of people - those who are, or intend to be, fully vaccinated; those who say they will NEVER be vaccinated; and those who still have some concerns about the vaccine at this time. I, and probably any other citizen, could have told you that by talking to a handful of my family and close friends. And it would cost the taxpayers nothing.