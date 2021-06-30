 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I could have told you that
0 comments

Letter: I could have told you that

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

There have been two articles in the Times-News (May 11 and June 25) about Idaho paying 3 million dollars to GS Strategy Group "to survey people about their attitudes toward the coronavirus vaccine." The results of the survey show that there are basically 3 groups of people - those who are, or intend to be, fully vaccinated; those who say they will NEVER be vaccinated; and those who still have some concerns about the vaccine at this time. I, and probably any other citizen, could have told you that by talking to a handful of my family and close friends. And it would cost the taxpayers nothing.

Grace Coassolo

Kimberly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Does Twin Falls have a noise problem?
Letters

Letter: Does Twin Falls have a noise problem?

. . .during our lunch we were repeatedly interrupted by very noisy cars and motorcycles. Some of the culprits were repeat offenders. I have been working on bringing a new business into down town so have eaten multiple times on Main Street and have observed the same behavior before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News