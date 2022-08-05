Letter: I commend the Supreme Court for over turning Roe vs. Wade

June 24, 2022 will go down in history as a great day for America. I commend the Supreme Court for over turning the Roe vs Wade abortion decision.

As a member of the Idaho State Senate on January 23, 1973, I saw the ramifications that our Country faced with such a decision.

The Idaho Senate scrambled for several weeks putting together four bills that would conform Idaho law with the Supreme Court decision. I was unable to support this legislation and determined at the time I would do everything in my power to see that this decision was over turned. I sponsored joint memorials to encourage Congress to submit to the states a Constitutional Amendment that would protect the life of the unborn.

It is with deep gratitude after five decades as a country we can choose life and return the power back to the states and people to make this decision.

Again, a big thank you to the six Justices who made this possible.

Sincerely,

Dane Watkins

Idaho State Senator 1971-1986