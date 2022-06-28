Letter: I applaud Jim Jones for showing us what real racism looks like

I applaud Jim Jones for his latest column, for showing us what real racism looks like and the numerous examples given not only here in Idaho but everywhere since colonization became the new law of the land.

Seems as though the gentleman from Europe and his offspring have managed to piss off offend and have conflicts with every other ethnic group he comes into contact with here in the Americas.

Sadly little heed will be paid to the sage advice Jim Jones has gleaned watching what he knows to be our history. I know this history to be true also.

It's been said the truth will set you free. Well, Jim Jones has laid it out all very clear for us. I'm including the link for those who may have missed it: magicvalley.com/opinion/columnists/jim-jones-minidoka-reminds-us-to-remain-vigilant-against-racial-injustice/article_05dc1b4e-f1a7-11ec-a7f2-cf0067908863.html.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0