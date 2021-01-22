 Skip to main content
Letter: I am a Karen
Letter: I am a Karen

I am a Karen. Long before this current meme defining a “Karen” as a privileged white woman, a racist, a mask-refusing, histrionic, complaining snob, above it all and especially entitled, I was born a Karen. That is my name. I have always liked my name. To me it has always been connected in my heart with caring and kindness.

Now it is used so thoughtlessly to describe someone that I do not identify with. Just like when teens say, “That is so gay” when they mean “That is so stupid, ugly, bad, etc.” Words have power to hurt. People can be so thoughtless and without empathy. But now we no longer say “r-----” or “n-----.” That is because those words are finally considered offensive, filled with hate and evil. It took us awhile though didn’t it?

Some of my own high school students have called me a “Karen” when they choose to be disrespectful, which teenagers can be sometimes.

I will continue to be Karen. But you might want to think about how it feels to have your name associated with being something negative through no fault of your own. How would you feel? Please don't continue the labeling of calling someone who is behaving badly a "Karen." It is hurtful to us kind Karens.

Karen Fothergill

Twin Falls

