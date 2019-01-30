I hate to write this, but I agree with Frompt Trump. (I hate to agree with an idiot.) We should bring our troops home from the Middle East. These people have been killing each other since the dawn of time and will continue until the end of time.
So why are U.S. troops there? Russia tried to take Afghanistan with their army and could not do it, but had the good sense to say "Forget it" and went home.
You want to stop government shut-downs? Here's how: Take all of Congress and the president and lock them in the Capitol building — nobody in or out for any reason, no phones, bring in cots, fast food three times a day — and leave them there until the government is opened.
All government workers will go home until the government is open again. If you want to fly, you take your chances. I would suggest a knife, but you don't want to put a hole in the plane. Good luck.
John Scarlett
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.