Humans must take responsibility for earth’s changes
Our planet and ecosystem are in a meticulous and miraculous balance. This balance is affected by the simple but extraordinary law of “For every action there is an equal reaction.”
One of numerous examples: “NASA Study Solves two Mysteries about Wobbling Earth,” dated April 8, 2016. “ Around the year 2000, the earth’s spin axis took a drastic swing due to changes in water mass on earth, increasing the earth’s wobble.” The study finds, in part, that more than the natural events of ice melting, river discharge and lake water depletion, etc., are affecting the earth’s wobble. It is increasing due to man’s redistribution of water to land mass by man-made dams, lakes, reservoirs, waste and storage wells — restricting the natural, balanced flow of water throughout the planet. Yet, more than 3,500 new dams are being built or planned throughout the world.
We are the only species in the entire ecosystem that conscientiously and intentionally makes decisions to protect or destroy it. Out of ignorance, arrogance and greed, we refuse to accept responsibility for the destructive reactions to our actions. We are reaching a tipping point. Our entire ecosystem is crying out to warn us, and no one is listening. We listen to the insignificant, useless chatter of man’s division, diversion and chaos.
Please, we must come together as one world’s people and choose to protect our one home by demanding: First, do no more harm. Stop, slow and rectify the disastrous effects of man on our planet and ecosystem.
Please, speak, walk, write. Please.
Jean E. Winkler
Twin Falls
