Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In the eyes of the law, they view us as criminals. I believe they're wrong. In God's eyes, we're all sinners. The same in my eyes. We are survivors; we're fighters in a war called life. Soldiers don't roll to battle — we march to war.

Who says to fight for our country we have have to enlist or go overseas?

The addiction sickness in the disease of the century right here in the U.S.A. This disease doesn't discriminate. It's attacking without rest — sees no race, no color or sex. It just takes, takes, takes.

The prisons are full of humans — men and women who don't deserve to be there, non-violent victims of the addiction sickness being held against their will. 

The Idaho Department of Corrections is at it again — what's new? Nothing, that's the issue. Cruel and unusual punishment — we are humankind, too. Aren't we worth fighting for?

Fight for freedom and justice for humankind.

Amber Daniel, Inmate

Pocatello Women's Correctional Center

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Load comments