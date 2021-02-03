Letter: How will Risch handle impeachment trial?

How will Senator Jim Risch handle the upcoming impeachment trial? He just got re-elected to a six year term. He’s “safe” politically.

Donald J. Trump, a president from Sen. Risch’s political party, is accused of attempting to overthrow the government and inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6. Will Senator Risch look at the president’s behavior as so reprehensible that he will vote to make sure it never reoccurs? Or, will we hear about procedures and watch Sen. Risch cast a vote that says anything goes?

Few Americans get a chance to stand up for our republic and the Constitution like Senator Risch will have at the impeachment hearing. Will he make sure future generations are safe and secure with their government or will he dance the party line? Will his vote allow another Trump-like dictator wannabe?

If I were a betting man, I’d bet . . .

Keith Ellsworth

Pocatello

