Wanna become a dictator? (Webster dictionary describes a dictator as "a tyrant or ruler with absolute power.") Here is a perfect plan for that.
First you have to be a ridiculous bully who truly cares about no one but yourself and then lie, lie, lie and then lie some more.
Immediately start degrading the free press, firing law enforcement people around you and step on anyone else who has the potential to stop you in your endeavor to create that absolute power you so crave. It helps to have a few heroes in your life that have already attained absolute power over their people — like Putin, Kim Jong Un and remember Sudan Hussain?
Oh … wait … you don't need my plan. Just watch this new supposed leader of America. He thinks he has it down pat.
Myself, I have faith in the American people to stop him or anyone else messing with our democracy.
Looks like our vote is the only way to stop the attack on democracy, as the next best thing would be the do-nothing Congress that we have put up with for what seems like forever doing their job.
Remember we vote that Congress in or out. So please keep this in mind and go to the polls.
Sue Harr
Buhl
