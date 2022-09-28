Letter: How to avoid going to jail

According to reports, Trump believes that being re-elected President will allow him to avoid facing prosecution for all of his corruption and misdeeds. Sounds ludicrous to a rational person, but I’m thinking Trumpism as a whole is beyond rationality, and “keep out of jail” may become the rallying cry for a large portion of the GOP.

Most people viewing the January 6th hearings are convinced that Trump should not only never be allowed to hold public office again, but recognize the danger of a man continually lying about the election results, and devising ways to steal the election over a year later.

It appalls me that people will still consider supporting a man who called for the overthrowing of the election and our government and sought to hang VP Pence because he would not go down an illegal path to keep him in office.

Without a shadow of doubt these hearings show that Trump was behind the assault on our government — its Constitution and its proceedings. It becomes obvious election fraud was not perpetrated by those opposed to Trump, but by those who followed Trump. The scam to try to put in place fake electors—representing hundreds of thousands of votes—should make everyone appreciate voter fraud was by Trump loyalists. On the other side, there is simply no evidence of voter fraud whatsoever, as substantiated by recounts and over sixty court cases.

How to break the false narratives of a stolen election — simply seek the truth. Will you put your faith in a pathological liar who wants your vote to keep him out of prison, or will you take a chance at listening to the narratives of those who were closest to Trump on Jan. 6th? I challenge you to do the latter.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls