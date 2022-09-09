Letter: How the Bill of Rights have been violated

The Bill of Rights are the first 10 Amendments to the US Constitution. They were ratified 12/15/1791. They are individual rights, not collective rights. Most Democrats and some Republicans ignore the Constitution. Constitution Day is September 17th. The Bill of Rights have been violated during the pandemic and continue to be ignored. They include:

Amendment 1: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The closing of schools, churches, small businesses, etc. violated this amendment.

Amendment 2: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Every dictator must disarm the people!

Amendment 4: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” The raid on Trump's home unconstitutionally violated this amendment.

Amendment 6: The right to a speedy Trial has been violated with those that remain in prison after entering the Capitol. There has been cruel and unusual punishment while in Capitol, federal prison.

Amendment 7: There have been very few speedy, public trials for Capitol people.

The Democrats continue to use Marxist Saul Alinky's “Rules for Radicals” to gain power. The main rules are: Divide the people on many issues; Demonize everyone that disagrees with the Socialist/Marxist agenda and lie and make it up. The end justifies the means.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp, Ph.D.