Letter: How much longer can we do this?

How much longer can we do this? Is it really a choice when deciding whether to be kicked in the head by a donkey, or trampled by an elephant?

We the people have been complicit in maintaining a system of power for the lazy, hypocrytical, narcissistic few that are entrenched in both parties. Yet, we sheep bicker amongst ourselves over which canine we will allow to devour us. Whether disguised as a donkey or an elephant, their bite is that of a vicious predator.

Democrats are wolves. Republicans are wolves disguised as Shephard dogs. They will continue to feast on us together, until we sheep wake up.

Vote different, or get more of the same.

Eli Johnson

Buhl