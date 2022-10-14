 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: How much longer can we do this?

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

How much longer can we do this? Is it really a choice when deciding whether to be kicked in the head by a donkey, or trampled by an elephant?

We the people have been complicit in maintaining a system of power for the lazy, hypocrytical, narcissistic few that are entrenched in both parties. Yet, we sheep bicker amongst ourselves over which canine we will allow to devour us. Whether disguised as a donkey or an elephant, their bite is that of a vicious predator.

Democrats are wolves. Republicans are wolves disguised as Shephard dogs. They will continue to feast on us together, until we sheep wake up.

Vote different, or get more of the same.

Eli Johnson

Buhl

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life comes down to a woman’s right to or not to choose birth control! I am not addressing rape or incest! If you are choosing to not have a baby, make sure you are using or on birth control! Once a woman gets pregnant the baby’s developing body is not her body.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News