Letter: How fortunate we are to live here

How fortunate we are to live in this great Magic Valley. Just the other weekend we took in Filer Fun Days. We watched their amazing and very entertaining parade. We wandered the fairgrounds and the balloon man made a monkey for me.

Then onto the car show in the Twin Falls City Park where we saw some spectacular cars and visited with friends.

Then onto Jerome for the Historic Idaho Days where I ran into my longtime friend Jim Rowe. That whole thing is so educational and interesting.

We have so many opportunities living in this area, and I'm grateful for the ones who take the time to put all of this together for the rest of us to enjoy.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0