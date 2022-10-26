Letter: How do we reduce wildfires?

While federal money has been set aside to reduce wildfires, how to accomplish that task is in question.

I propose opening up strategic roads, old logging roads long ago closed by the forrest service, to act as access roads. Our recreationin Idaho is booming causing crowding on many roads and trails.

These trails would not only provide fire equipment access but also provide fire breaks that would stop or slow advancing fires.

These are public monies to be used on public lands, the public needs a voice in this.

Thanks, Jeff Juker

Twin Falls