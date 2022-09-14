Letter: How did a whole county get amnesia?

In May, Jerome County voted in a candidate for Coroner in the primary who has in the past sued the City of Jerome and Jerome County to the tune of $800,000. An amount that could bankrupt some small towns.

This suit arose from an alleged incident where Dan Chatterton (a former police officer) pointed a gun at a fellow police officer jokingly. HAHA not funny! He then became the victim and raked his employer Jerome City and other unnamed people over the coals in a lawsuit.

There seems to be a pattern where Mr. Chatterton is always the victim of wrongdoing. He has also been involved in other lawsuits with other counties/employers as well, he was involved in a couple of lawsuits in Twin Falls County as well. What if he is the victim of more wrongdoing if he does become the Jerome County Coroner.

The Jerome lawsuit was filed in 2002, but I cannot believe that the citizens of the county do not remember this fiasco or perhaps got amnesia when they went to the polls in May. Oh, and on a side note, most people do not know this, but the County Coroner is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county and is the only one who can arrest the Sheriff if necessary or if any wrongdoing is suspected. Mr. Chatterton’s camp made sure to inform people of this little tidbit. Mr. Chatterton has had 2 failed bids for Jerome County sheriff and now he wants to be Coroner?!?!? HMMMMM!!

Mr. Robertson is the current Jerome County Coroner appointed by county commissioners, Mr. Chatterton was also in the running, Mr Robertson treats all with dignity during difficult times.

WRITE IN Jason Robertson for Jerome County Coroner!

KuKu Zapata