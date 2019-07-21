{{featured_button_text}}
I have news for a certain Filer resident whose periodic rant about the United Nations was in Letters today: The United Nations is incapable of controlling its own extensive bureaucracy, let alone all world governments. This seems to be a mildly interesting obsession, but such a waste of time.

Michael Leeds

Buhl

