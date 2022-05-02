Letter: How can we entrust these candidates to confront real-world problems that Idaho faces?

How can we entrust these candidates to confront Idaho’s real-world problems?

It would be laughable if it didn’t have such a critical impact on how our state is governed. Candidates refusing to debate, puffing that their words/deeds are “non-debatable,” or complaining they cannot hand-pick the debate panels and questions, makes a mockery of long-standing democratic election norms. They sound foolish, petulant, and whiny.

If these candidates are scared by the prospect of a challenging debate, how can we entrust them to confront real-world problems that Idaho faces? Do they believe so little in what they spout that they dare not express or defend it before citizens who may be rightfully skeptical of their premises and claims? Without debate, how can we know what they advocate actually is defensible? Worse, their attitude conveys a totally unwarranted sense of entitlement, as if they expect to be handed public office for just declaring their candidacy.

It’s regrettable that their party has grown bloatedly self-important and arrogant. It reflexively resists building a broad consensus on such things as public health, fair elections and legislative apportionment, gender issues, women’s health rights, the role and maintenance of public schools and public libraries in a constitutional, democratic, pluralist society, effective taxing and spending that do not amass huge budget surpluses while significant problems are left ignored and unaddressed, and many other issues.

To be sure, the minority party does not have a monopoly on sweet reason—but their candidates are not known to be timid in the face of acknowledging and debating points of view that ought to be fully vetted in making public policy. Without vigorous debate, democratic governance becomes a shell, a form without content. We ought to demand that all candidates for public office explain and defend their ideas in open public debate.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls

