I see where a five-time fraudulent draft dodger spent five minutes speaking the other day to again disparage a great American war hero and patriot — a Republican war hero. How can this keep happening in America?
This is a total 180-degree turn from where Americans used to be. At no time in our country's history would our people ever have stood for this shameful behavior from someone who has not enough character to be disparaging anybody.
Americans used to stand up for our brave patriotic was heroes. Now they stand up for the aforementioned draft dodger instead. This draft dodger is someone who never, ever said or did anything to make him deserving of their trust. Nothing.
I'm sorry to have to call it for just what it is, but it's nothing short of two-faced hypocrisy and ignorance. These people have no idea of who they are really supporting. If they had any idea, they would never stand for this. Never. How can any American patriot stand for this?
There are no words that can even begin to say how despicable this draft dodger's actions are. And look who doesn't care, as is proven by your silence. Why don't you care and chastise this for the national disgrace that it is? That's what American patriots do.
Paul W. Clark
Twin Falls
