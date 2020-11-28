 Skip to main content
Letter: Hope your Thanksgiving was small
Letter: Hope your Thanksgiving was small

From a Utah subscriber:

In 1968, a turbulent election year like 2020, my mother set a Thanksgiving table for 25 people in the midst of an influenza epidemic. Within days, 23 of our 25 family and guests were very sick with the Hong Kong flu.

Today, public health officials are begging states to limit Thanksgiving to household only. What is your governor saying? Inexplicably, Utah’s governor is allowing families in Utah to invite anyone and everyone they want.

Governor Herbert is driving the state under the influence.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

