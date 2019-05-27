{{featured_button_text}}
This Memorial Day, we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country. The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution thanks anyone who has served or is currently serving in our nation's military.

We want to let the community know that there is another opportunity to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom. On Dec. 14, Wreaths Across America Day, we will be placing wreaths at the graves of veterans in the Filer Cemetery. This national wreath-laying ceremony was started at Arlington Cemetery in 1992 and is spreading across the country.

For information about sponsoring a wreath, please call 208-308-1810 or email twinfallsdar@gmail.com or go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/ID0017P.

Our goal is to place a wreath on the grave of all of the nearly 300 veterans resting there. We hope this is a project that will receive strong support from our community.

Diane Greene

Twin Falls

