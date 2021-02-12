Letter: Hold Trump accountable

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the pitiful face of the Republican party. Trump is despicable; MTG is vile. Beware Idahoans: your old Republican party is gone. While we were farming and raising our teenagers, the party got radicalized by a demented liar of a president who fantasized that only he was capable of winning an election.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats no longer debate policy. Instead, they argue from a pent-up world view divide that we have been too complacent to see. The issues of Trump-ian bully behavior, racial intolerance, and financial inopportunity have finally caused fissures on Main Street that are erupting in violence. We don’t even have a water war going on. Just wait until that gets scarce!
Now, we act out; verbally and physically, justifying it as “patriotism.” It’s not. We have debased ourselves to the lowest common denominator…lawless civil unrest.
The few Republican moderates who are willing to vote their moral conscience regarding accountability are lambasted by those screaming that winning is justified at all costs. Well, I’m sorry, but winning is not justified at all costs. A president who urges a mob to storm the Capitol and call a secretary of state to change citizen votes must be held accountable. “All men are created equal.“ And if they aren’t, then every unethical CEO would simply quit their company after their false deed. Despicable is despicable at the time of occurrence.
Accountability ensures public confidence. Every slimy Idaho representative still enabling Trump is siding with the bully to save their job. How shameful. All have lost my powerful vote. And don’t believe Trump is pro-life. Death row executions increased and daily Covid lies resulted in death at twice the world-wide rates. Donald Trump’s platform was solely Donald Trump. It got us an insurrection. Hold him accountable.
Kate Lopez
Twin Falls