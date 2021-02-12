Letter: Hold Trump accountable

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the pitiful face of the Republican party. Trump is despicable; MTG is vile. Beware Idahoans: your old Republican party is gone. While we were farming and raising our teenagers, the party got radicalized by a demented liar of a president who fantasized that only he was capable of winning an election.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats no longer debate policy. Instead, they argue from a pent-up world view divide that we have been too complacent to see. The issues of Trump-ian bully behavior, racial intolerance, and financial inopportunity have finally caused fissures on Main Street that are erupting in violence. We don’t even have a water war going on. Just wait until that gets scarce!

Now, we act out; verbally and physically, justifying it as “patriotism.” It’s not. We have debased ourselves to the lowest common denominator…lawless civil unrest.