Letter: High-quality internet is lacking in rural areas

High-quality internet is lacking in rural areas

If there is one thing to learn from this coronavirus epidemic, it’s that dependable broadband communication is essential and required for many of the daily tasks of modern living, especially in education. High-quality internet access is significantly lacking in many rural regions across Idaho and without access to high-speed broadband internet at home, students and teachers are forced to find solutions to continue their education and complete assignments. Sadly, many families are forced to travel to libraries and school parking lots for a reliable connection to complete assignments, communicate with teachers, and further their education.