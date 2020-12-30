Letter: Hey America, what happened?

Hey America,

what happened?I thought I could just write this and then erase it and move on, but I just have to share.

Hey America, what happened?

The same America that used to run to help strangers after a natural disaster now complain because they can’t celebrate in groups and are asked to put a palm-sized covering on their face to protect their neighbors.

What happened?

The same America that would help an unknown elderly person cross a street now doesn’t care if that person dies from a virus that could have been prevented. “It’s OK. They were old and going to die anyway” (Why does age have to be “an underlying condition?”)

What happened?

The same America that had neighborhoods across the land that cared for one another, now protest because they are being ASKED to wear a mask that could prevent unnecessary suffering for same individuals.

What happened?

The same American that had compassion for other Americans now have an equal amount of contempt.

What happened?