Letter: Hey America, what happened?
Hey America,

what happened?I thought I could just write this and then erase it and move on, but I just have to share.

The same America that used to run to help strangers after a natural disaster now complain because they can’t celebrate in groups and are asked to put a palm-sized covering on their face to protect their neighbors.

What happened?

The same America that would help an unknown elderly person cross a street now doesn’t care if that person dies from a virus that could have been prevented. “It’s OK. They were old and going to die anyway” (Why does age have to be “an underlying condition?”)

What happened?

The same America that had neighborhoods across the land that cared for one another, now protest because they are being ASKED to wear a mask that could prevent unnecessary suffering for same individuals.

What happened?

The same American that had compassion for other Americans now have an equal amount of contempt.

What happened?

We’re now over 300,000 deaths, and yes, a lot had underlying conditions. Most of us do! And most of us are treating those conditions without problems. I have asthma and treat it with no problem. If I catch COVID-19 and die, my asthma didn’t kill me, COVID-19 did!

The virus affects all, young or old, colored or not, AND RED or BLUE. And it affects all differently. Some have mild cold or flu symptoms, some have no symptoms, and some die! Some (like my wife) have never been so sick, ever! And four weeks later and she struggling with it.

Why are your feelings more important than someone’s life?

Bodily fluids transmit the virus.

Distance yourselves, wash your hands, and wear a mask, PLEASE!

When did we become so selfish?

Bob Floyd

Boise

