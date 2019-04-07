It's been cultivated by man for over 5,000 years and prohibited along with its cannabis cousin, marijuana, for over 80 years. Hemp is making a comeback, but not in Idaho any time soon.
Grown for nutritious food, fiber products, food grade and industrial oils, plastics, bio-fuels, medicinals, construction materials and literally thousands of other uses, hemp will be a billion dollar a year industry for Idaho when it gets rolling.
Forty-eight other states have a hemp industry underway or starting up, but the purveyors of our incarceration industry have done their best to destroy that in Idaho. These short-sighted, self-interested officials and organizations have bullied the sponsors of Idaho's hemp legislation and forced a senate amendment that completely guts the original hemp bill.
The Idaho State Police, prosecutors association, the governor's office and some law enforcement organizations hard-balled these legislators into dropping a good bill and installing their own legislation in its place. It is no longer a hemp bill.
It is a hemp transportation control bill with many police state features, some of which are sure to face constitutional challenges. Its apparent purpose is an after-the-fact attempt to cover their big mistake of seizing legal interstate shipments of hemp. The amended bill's only positive quality is the administrative process it starts, specified in the 2018 federal farm bill.
As a hemp industry advocate who has been working with legislators to get this great opportunity for Idaho happening, this is a travesty. The ISP, the prosecutor's association and the governor's office are to blame.
I am a hemp advocate who wants to see us join the rest of the nation, but please contact your legislators and urge them to kill the ISP's amended bill. Vote no on HB 122a.
Hari Heath
Santa, Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.