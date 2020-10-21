Letter: Help the Magic Valley Arts Council

I love the Magic Valley Arts Council (MVAC), especially during the Holidays. Covid-19, however, is a multi-occasion Grinch that’s already shuttered countless community events and pastimes. Many of those are facilitated by MVAC, one of our community’s dearest 501c3 Non-Profits. MVAC programs benefitting over 44,000 participants annually, include: Art in the Park, Kid’s Art in the Park, The Brown Bag Lecture Series, Art and Soul, Missoula Children’s Theatre, Thousand Springs Festival, Jazz in the Canyon, numerous arts classes, The Indie Lens Pop-up Series, Full Moon Gallery and more.

For 32 years much of MVAC’s income came from events, thus 2020’s income was severely reduced. Many MVAC programs collaborate with CSI, our schools and other local organizations, so MVAC’s stress also handicaps its collaborators. MVAC has labored to achieve frugality and adapt offerings via on-line or otherwise modified operations. But here’s the thing, to rebound for a successful 33rd year needs more.

Here’s where YOU come in. Year 33 can be great if Magic Valley artists, art lovers, music lovers, cinema lovers, literature lovers, mentors/parents of art-loving students etc. lend a hand.