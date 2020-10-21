Letter: Help the Magic Valley Arts Council

I love the Magic Valley Arts Council (MVAC), especially during the Holidays. Covid-19, however, is a multi-occasion Grinch that’s already shuttered countless community events and pastimes. Many of those are facilitated by MVAC, one of our community’s dearest 501c3 Non-Profits. MVAC programs benefitting over 44,000 participants annually, include: Art in the Park, Kid’s Art in the Park, The Brown Bag Lecture Series, Art and Soul, Missoula Children’s Theatre, Thousand Springs Festival, Jazz in the Canyon, numerous arts classes, The Indie Lens Pop-up Series, Full Moon Gallery and more.
For 32 years much of MVAC’s income came from events, thus 2020’s income was severely reduced. Many MVAC programs collaborate with CSI, our schools and other local organizations, so MVAC’s stress also handicaps its collaborators. MVAC has labored to achieve frugality and adapt offerings via on-line or otherwise modified operations. But here’s the thing, to rebound for a successful 33rd year needs more.
Here’s where YOU come in. Year 33 can be great if Magic Valley artists, art lovers, music lovers, cinema lovers, literature lovers, mentors/parents of art-loving students etc. lend a hand.
Visit MVAC at magicvalleyartscouncil.info. Browse the various categories and join me as a member. There are several levels and prices with varying benefits, including receipt of “Art Scene,” the periodic listing of upcoming events. There’s also a “donate” tab on the menu bar.
Dining at Elevation 486? Pick up membership, donation and event brochures at MVAC’s lobby window or upstairs at the Full Moon Gallery. Or just call 208-734-ARTS Tuesdays through Fridays. Any amount will help right now, but RIGHT NOW are key words.
I can’t imagine life in the Magic Valley without the MVAC. Can you? If your answer is also no, then please act TODAY.
Linda Helgeland
Twin Falls
